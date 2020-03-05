Ethekwini City Fleet employees cite nepotism, corruption for protest

Durban - ALLEGATIONS of corruption, nepotism and the undermining of eThekwini’s equity policy at the expense of black employees, were cited as some of the reasons that led to City Fleet employees in Alice Street disrupting operations yesterday morning. About 200 workers used city vehicles to block the entrance to the depot while waiting for their shop stewards to address them. “We want the city manager (Sipho Nzuza) or the political head (Mxolisi Kaunda) to address us. We’ve been taken advantage of for too long now and if our concerns are not addressed, we’re going on strike. We are undermined, we are not considered for promotions because of nepotism,” claimed an employee who did not want to be named. Metro police and a flat bed tow truck were brought in to monitor the situation and to tow away vehicles used to blockade the entrance to the facility. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said their members’ actions were justified, but cautioned them to follow proper protocols in voicing their grievances.

eThekwini Samwu shop steward, Sipho Ntuli said: “The issues here are corruption, nepotism and undermining black employees, despite having been with the department for many years. The deliberate sabotage of the department by certain senior municipal workers, including the head of department, is of serious concern.”

He said they had a panel shop in Mobeni where city vehicles were fixed either “mechanically or body work”.

“More than 50% of the work that’s supposed to be done there is done by external companies because the facility is not well equipped. That’s why workers feel there’s some kind of sabotage for the benefit of certain individuals. The city doesn’t honour the equity policy that’s meant to level the playing field,” Ntuli said.

He said employees were also unhappy with a senior employee’s involvement with the day-to-day running of the unit while still facing charges from the City Integrity and Investigations Unit.

The Daily News reported last month that a charge sheet, dated November 28, 2019, invited the employee to attend a disciplinary inquiry in uMhlanga on February 12 to answer to allegations of misconduct. It is alleged that on June 10, 2003, he unlawfully and in contravention of the Municipal Systems Act appointed someone as deputy head of technical operations, a position that did not exist in the municipal structure.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said management had addressed staff and the disruption was minimised and the matters raised were being addressed.

“The Supply Chain Management Department is in the process of addressing the shortage of gas. The contract for artisan tools has been awarded and we are procuring these tools.

“The unit prescribes to the Employment Equity Policy of the municipality and significant inroads have been made in this regard. The city does not discuss its internal disciplinary matters in the media,” Mayisela said.

