A business owner is accused of using municipal premises illegally in Phoenix north of Durban. A scrap yard is one of them. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is clamping down on businesses that are operating illegally in the Phoenix,north of Durban area. According to a report on the municipal website two municipal properties located on Eastbury Drive have been illegally occupied by various businesses that had no authority or permission to conduct their operations.

Sholona Mahabeer from the Environmental Health Unit said this matter has been going on from 2014.

Mahabeer said that joint investigations by different units including Metro Police, Cleansing and Solid Waste, Building Inspectorate, Land-Use management, DSW Enforcement, Parks Department as well as the South African Police Service revealed that this specific property is subdivided into smaller sites and is alleged to be leased out to various occupants who pay a monthly rental and are illegally trading within these sites.

Chairperson of the Phoenix Enviro- Forum, Sharen Kistnasamy said:

“The illegal traders are also conducting their businesses in a DMOSS site, which are sensitive areas with ecosystems that promote biodiversity. Its misuse can potentially harm existing flora, fauna, aquatic life and birdlife within the surrounding environment.”

Anitha Govender from the Phoenix Area Based Management office explained some of the challenges noted during their various site visits to the area.

“We found illegal dumping, water pollution, air pollution, potential fire hazards, poor waste management, oil spillages, rodents breeding, illegal building structures, damage to council servitudes and infrastructure such as roads, storm-water channels and drains. The matter has now been re-opened and the City’s legal team are taking the process forward. Their aim is to completely shut down these illegal operations,"Govender said.

The city appeals to residents not to support such businesses as they are contributing towards the degradation of city property.

