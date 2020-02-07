On completion of the projects, the area would be renamed Point Precinct.
This was announced on Thursday by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during a presentation following the sod-turning ceremony of the Point Watermain upgrade project.
Kaunda emphasised the importance of the enhancement of the Point water supply in anticipation of the increase in demand of water which will be required with the progress of the Durban Point Waterfront development.
The Watermain project is scheduled to be completed over 18 months and will cost R250 million. The project will run 4.1km and will be an integral component in line with the city’s vision to make the area business-friendly and entice investment.