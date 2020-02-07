Ethekwini embarks on ambitious project to revitalise Point precinct









eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, centre, with municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, right, and councillor Bongmusa Dlamini at the sod-turning ceremony for the upgrade of the Point Watermain. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ONE OF the city’s most historic locations, Durban’s Point area, is set to get a multi-million rand facelift with various projects scheduled in an effort to revitalise a part of the city that has been blighted and become undesirable. On completion of the projects, the area would be renamed Point Precinct. This was announced on Thursday by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during a presentation following the sod-turning ceremony of the Point Watermain upgrade project. Kaunda emphasised the importance of the enhancement of the Point water supply in anticipation of the increase in demand of water which will be required with the progress of the Durban Point Waterfront development. The Watermain project is scheduled to be completed over 18 months and will cost R250 million. The project will run 4.1km and will be an integral component in line with the city’s vision to make the area business-friendly and entice investment.

“As leadership of this municipality, we are clear on our mission to transform the inner city and make it conducive for the people to conduct business.

“This project responds directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Sihle Zikalala’s directives during the ANC general lead statement, that during this year, unity, socio-economic renewal and nation-building must increase investment and create jobs and inclusive growth,” said Kaunda.

The Point Watermain upgrade project comes on the back of Durban’s promenade extension which was unveiled in November last year.

According to Kaunda, the city would also aim to build a community service centre in the Point Precinct, ensuring the visibility and presence of the municipality, which would include law enforcement and other municipal services.

Kaunda said the municipality would invest R3 billion in projects related to developing the city.

Daily News