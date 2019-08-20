A previous eThekwini Municipality executive committee meeting in Durban City Hall. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The eThekwini Executive council meeting (Exco) has collapsed after councilors from the three opposition parties walked out of the Durban City Hall meeting on Tuesday. IFP spokesperson, Mdu Nkosi, DA caucus leader Nicole Graham and the party’s chief whip Thabani Mthethwa walked out of the meeting.

Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer was interrupted by Nkosi as she was beginning the council meeting.

He wanted the city’s legal representative who was at the meeting to clarify whether Peer and six other ANC members serving on the executive committee could be part of the meeting since the ANC leadership had announced they were to be redeployed.

“We were told you are no more members of Exco through the media by the ANC,” he said.

Exactly a week ago the ANC in the province announced that mayor Zandile Gumede was to step aside and all ANC members in Exco would be redeployed. In additione the ANC said there would be replacements in seven days.

Speaking at Exco, Nkosi asked whether it would be wise to sit in a meeting with a council that would be dissolved before full council sits.

“The seven days ends today (Tuesday), so we don’t have leadership,” he said.

The ANC’s chief whip Neli Nyanisa said it was one thing for a pronouncement to be made and another for it to be followed by due processes.

“Members that are here have been deployed by various parties, you are grandstanding a political announcement of the ANC, I appeal that we continue with the meeting,” she said.

The DA’s Nicole Graham said they would not be participating in the meeting until there was a clear plan from the ANC outlining what is to happen.

After holding a brief in-committee meeting the IFP and the DA walked out, with three ANC councillors not present at the meeting it collapsed because there was no quorum.

The council established an executive committee comprising nine members. The mayor decides when and where Exco meets. It is composed in such a way that parties and interests represented in the council are represented in Exco in the same proportion.

The executive committee is the management or principle committee of the municipality. It receives reports from other committees of council and must forward these reports together with it's recommendations to the full council.

