Ethekwini Exco meeting descends in chaos over media presence









Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and his deputy Belinda Scott came under fire in an Exco meeting on Tuesday over a proposal to ban media from Exco meetings. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The eThekwini Executive Council (Exco) meeting held at the city hall on Tuesday turned into chaos when the issue of having or not having the media at the meetings was brought up. The opposition parties were questioning a proposal to ban the media from executive committee meetings - and for Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to hold media briefings after such meetings. The debate got heated when the ANC pointed out that the discussion a couple of weeks ago was not meant to ban the media from meetings. Mayor Kaunda and Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo were at pains to clarify that the issue meant to be addressed was Exco issues being reported before they are decided upon by the executive council. Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott got hot under the collar when the opposition insisted that the idea by the ANC was to ban the media from Exco meetings.

Mayor Kaunda said: “I’m the one who introduced this matter so I’ll respond. There was no resolution or ANC position that sought to ban the media from exco meetings. The issue was discussed in-committee and it was only about how we can control some issues which are still being discussed and which have not been finalised by council - and have them end up in public. We are not going to ban the media, that’s not what we were discussing".

Sabelo accused DA's Nicole Graham of deliberately misleading the meeting.

All ANC councillors accused the opposition of cheap political point-scoring.

IFPs Mdu Nkosi said that the opposition was trained in different ways to deal with issues.

“The way we comment to the media; well mayor we are not going to massage you. We felt that it was improper to suggest that the media must be banned from Exco. That was very wrong,” Nkosi said.

No matter how hard the ANC tried to put the discussion about media attendance to Exco, the opposition got heated accusing the ruling party of bullying.

Daily News