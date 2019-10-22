Durban - The eThekwini Executive Council (Exco) meeting held at the city hall on Tuesday turned into chaos when the issue of having or not having the media at the meetings was brought up.
The opposition parties were questioning a proposal to ban the media from executive committee meetings - and for Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to hold media briefings after such meetings.
The debate got heated when the ANC pointed out that the discussion a couple of weeks ago was not meant to ban the media from meetings.
Mayor Kaunda and Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo were at pains to clarify that the issue meant to be addressed was Exco issues being reported before they are decided upon by the executive council.
Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott got hot under the collar when the opposition insisted that the idea by the ANC was to ban the media from Exco meetings.