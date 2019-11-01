Five Blue Flags will be flown at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (Margate) beaches - Marina, Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe and Hibberdene - while the only Blue Flag in Durban will be flown at uShaka beach.
The province has 19 beaches participating in the Pilot Blue Flag Programme, where beaches are recognised for working towards attaining full Blue Flag status.
The eThekwini Municipality has 11 beaches in the programme, KwaDukuza has four, and Ray Nkonyeni and Mandeni have two each.
The announcement was made at the National Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa Blue Flag launch last week.