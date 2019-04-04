HE eThekwini Municipality has fired 10 municipal employees since January last year for dishonest conduct. File Image/ANA

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality has fired 10 municipal employees since January last year for dishonest conduct. In addition, there are about 20 cases of alleged bribery, fraudulent conduct, theft and dishonesty at the internal disciplinary hearing stage for the same period, with at least a further five employees on suspension pending disciplinary investigations.

The revelation was made by Dr Mpilo Ngubane, the acting deputy city manager for the Corporate and Human Resources Cluster, in a recent statement to the Daily News.

The statement served as an alert to people to be wary of paying bribes for municipal jobs.

“Any municipal employee caught selling jobs with substantial evidence against them will be investigated. I urge municipal employees to avoid corrupt practices and to work with honesty and integrity,” the statement read.

The municipality declined to provide further information on the cases, but the opposition parties sitting on the city’s executive committee (Exco) said the figures Ngubane provided were inaccurate.

Mdu Nkosi, IFP Exco councillor, said this was just the tip of the iceberg.

“There are people in senior positions who have not been charged in connection with corrupt activities.

“In around 2015 or 2016, the City Fleet purchased a number of vehicles to the value of a couple of million rand. Those vehicles disappeared and were later recovered in bushes around Durban.

“People in senior positions were implicated in an investigation by the City Integrity and Investigative Unit (CIIU). The report into that investigation is kept secret,” Nkosi said.

He said the city leadership targeted only lower-ranking employees to shield the top-ranking and well-connected officials from prosecution.

“The city spent taxpayers’ money to investigate and compile reports, yet it becomes selective in making such reports public - especially when they implicate senior officials with political clout.

“We won’t fold our arms and do nothing. We will do whatever is necessary to force the city to make those investigative reports public,” Nkosi said.

Nicole Graham, the DA caucus leader in eThekwini, said investigative reports were swept under the carpet in the city, and that those implicated in wrongdoing could get away with it if they had the right connections.

“There are hard cases against some officials, but nothing has happened. Hordes of other employees have been suspended for longer than six months and so end up back in the office.

“Those who are at the forefront of political gerrymandering never face the consequences in this city.

“There is absolutely no accountability anymore in eThekwini,” she said.

The municipality declined to comment on the following questions that sought clarity on the number of dismissals and suspensions, including on the vehicles that were allegedly found hidden in the bushes:

What are the designations of these employees, including those who were dismissed?

Was there action taken against whoever was involved in the procurement of the cars?

From which part of eThekwini were those vehicles recovered?

How many of these vehicles were recovered?

How much did they cost?

Why is it that no one was, or has been, charged in connection with this case?

Municipal spokesperson Mswawakhe Mayisela said the city had taken a stance to not respond to leaked information as it had internal processes to deal with internal issues.

“We are appealing for space to exhaust all internal processes to deal with all the issues and then we will comment,” he said.

“Corruption is our number one enemy, hence the city is taking action against the guilty parties.

“The city cannot divulge the designations of the employees because, by implication, it means encroachment on the confidentiality of the third party information.

“The information provided by Ngubane was enough and the matter is also sub judice,” he said.

Daily News