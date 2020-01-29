The proposed 15-year fixed-interest rate loan will result in R485m in interest being paid over the period.
Yesterday, the executive committee agreed to go ahead with the idea, which was mooted in 2019.
At the time, municipal manager Sipho Nzuza had said the city was contemplating issuing a bond on the stock exchange to raise R1billion in addition to the loan.
The projects include Warwick Junction, the Point Waterfront, the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network-C3 Corridor and the Cornubia Integrated Development.