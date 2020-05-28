Ethekwini Municipality concedes that current black bags are rubbish

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A public notice by eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that the municipal-issued black refuse bags are faulty and of poor quality. On Tuesday, the municipality said on its Facebook page that customers experiencing problems with the black refuse bags due to their poor quality or incorrect size should return them to their nearest Cleansing and Solid Waste Depot for exchange. Alternatively they can contact 031 311 8804 or email [email protected] for further assistance. In April, the Daily News reported on residents’ complaints that municipal refuse bags, black, orange and blue, were of poor quality or faulty, or both. Malvern resident Bob Littlefield said after vehemently denying that there was any problem with its black bin bags, the municipality, by issuing the notice on Facebook, now appeared to be cautiously acknowledging that there is indeed a problem. “I would imagine that it would probably be cheaper for a householder to simply go to their nearest supermarket and purchase new bags than to travel to a Solid Waste Depot.

“It’s hoped that this notice will be published in the mainstream media, as not everyone is on Facebook,” Littlefield said.

Pinetown resident Terry Moss said quality control processes should have identified the problem. He had seen the public notice but was not going to drive all the way to Durban to get replacement bags, which he was sure would be of the same quality.

Moss said bags would not open because the production cycle had been sped up; the plastic film hadn’t had time to cool properly and sticks to itself.

“There’s very little quality control. They only care about making money at the expense of us, the consumer. I have bags here at home now which are difficult to open,” said Moss.

Daily News