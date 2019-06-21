Workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A WHATSAPP message warning beneficiaries of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) that they will not be paid their stipend this month has been dismissed as a hoax by eThekwini Municipality. The message, whose origin is being investigated by the municipality, has been circulating since last week and, say city officials, is intended to stoke tensions in Durban. It had been randomly sent to EPWP beneficiaries and some of their representatives.

“By the way I’m told exco has resolved that epwp is a fruitless expenditure and acting mayor will not spend 18 millions so this month epwp beneficiaries must brace themselves they are not going to be paid so enlighten them that this calls for reinstatement of our mayor to avoid such unscrupulous decisions,” reads the message.

A beneficiary, who asked not to be named, said her colleagues were worried that the message could create unrest as it implied that acting mayor Fawzia Peer was behind it.

“This thing happens just after the mayor was sent on a 30-day leave of absence. Just on Tuesday there was a march to the city hall and then to the ANC regional office at Commercial City building, demanding the reinstatement of the mayor and the disbandment of the Regional Task Team which was formed to replace the regional executive committee.

“This is not good for the city and its citizens. We have since been reassured that we will get our wages,” she said.

Sfiso Mdletshe, chairperson of the EPWP representatives, said the message was a political stunt to discredit certain political leaders.

“I received this message and it started circulating last week. This is very dangerous because it seeks to play with poor people’s emotions. This has the potential to throw the city into a state of chaos,” Mdletshe said.

This was confirmed by Peer, who said the message was designed to foment protest.

“This is mischievous, scandalous and well-orchestrated by a few who want unfounded protests to take place. It is irresponsible to use people’s emotions to serve a personal agenda. Hopefully, whoever is behind this will be brought to book,” she said.

Daily News