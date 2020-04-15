eThekwini Municipality faces backlash over proposed rates hike to hostels

Durban - eThekwini Municipality is putting the cart before the horse by seeking “urgent interventions” for rates collections in hostels around the city, Ubunye bamaHostela, an organisation which represents nine hostels, said. This was in response to Durban’s proposal in its Medium-term Revenue and Expenditure Framework 2020/2021 to 2022/2023 to put urgent interventions in place to improve the collection of rates in hostels and that appropriate sanctions be considered to enforce payment. It was not immediately clear which hostels were targeted and how much was owed over what period. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Tuesday acknowledged receipt of the media query seeking this information, but had not provided answers. Steve Thusi, spokesperson for the hostel organisation, said: “The city is putting the cart before the horse. The municipality should be prioritising maintaining the hostels and deal with overpopulation and inspection on every repair or cleaning taking place. Instead, we continuously receive these demands yet some of us live in squalid conditions. These hostels were built by the apartheid government to accommodate people who flocked to the city for jobs. They were maintained back then and people had jobs.”

He felt it was difficult now because the units were overcrowded and the majority of the occupants were unemployed or had no stable jobs. “No one would have issues with paying for maintained dwellings, but to talk about raiding rates from people leaving under these conditions is unfair.”

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said people should pay for services provided. He said there were rundown hostels and there were some that were maintained.

“How then do you expect all these people living under such conditions to pay rates/rent? The municipality should be working on having a system in place where the money collected is invested back into these hostels, especially those that are rundown.”

Mary de Haas, KZN monitor and honorary research associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law, said: “The municipality will be mad to increase rates without service delivery because of the shocking state of most of these hostels. It is also outrageous that we are now saddled with a R1 billion debt the city has recently made.

“Utterly disgraceful. How dare they expect poor, unemployed people (as many hostel dwellers are) to pay for their unbridled greed and corruption?”

