Ethekwini Municipality faces lawsuit over R1.7bn fuel tender

Durban - A MULTIMILLION-RAND lawsuit is pending against the eThekwini Metro after the city’s alleged “questionable” manner in handling a R1.7 billion eight-year fuel-supply tender. Q Tique 27 managing director Abel Modise said his company had been “set up to fail” by senior municipal officials, after it challenged the city about discrepancies in the tender document to supply fuel to the city fleet. The company won tender no CF/103/12 in 2015 to provide home-bowser and on-road petrol and diesel to 8 040 city vehicles for 96 months. While the city says the company was in breach of its contractual obligations, Modise said their problems started when they realised there were issues in the tender document that put their company in a “compromising” position. “We were awarded a contract to supply eThekwini with fuel from 2015 till 2024, reporting to two senior officials. It took months or even over a year for the city to pay our invoices.

From 2015 the city or these gentlemen made sure we failed, so that they could give our contract to a company of their choice for reasons only known to them.

“Things became worse when we raised our concerns about some omissions in the tender document,” he said.

Among other things, provisions were allegedly not made for dealer surcharge fees and for the top-up oil bought by the municipality when refuelling. Modise said his company was not allowed to charge CPI and other costs, with the city allegedly saying it could only do so after signing the service-level agreement.

“When we first pointed out these discrepancies in 2015, we were told our concerns would be dealt with by the bid adjudication committee. That has never happened to date. Instead, my company has been absorbing those surcharge costs and that has amounted to millions of rand,” he said.

Just before the lockdown, his supplier had demanded payment.

“I went back to the city to seek payment and I was told delays were caused by the lockdown. Now I understand that there is another supplier in my place, but one wonders which supply chain processes were followed to replace my company, because our contract has not lapsed. It is clear that this is what those in positions of power have been wanting all along - to have my company out of the way for them to push their own agenda,” Modise said.

He has since enlisted the services of attorneys to recoup about R30 million in dealer surcharge payments.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The concerns the supplier has raised have been dealt with on numerous occasions by the relevant departments, and it was established that there were no merits to their claims.

“The municipality complied with all contractual obligations. This contract has now been terminated as the supplier was in breach of the contract.”

But it is not clear how the company was in breach of the contract.

