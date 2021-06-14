Ethekwini Municipality fires Parks and Recreation head Thembinkosi Ngcobo

Ngcobo’s dismissal was confirmed by both himself and municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Monday.

Ngcobo said he was first informed by a journalist who wanted comment from him and then enquired with his personal assistant, who told him that she received a letter with a 52-page bargaining council report with an arbitration award.

“Yes I have been fired, but I can’t say more because I have just taken the letter with the report to my lawyers. They will study it and advise me accordingly,” said Ngcobo.

Mayisela told the Daily News it was true that the municipality has parted ways with Ngcobo after he was found guilty of misconduct. The matter was heard in the SA Local Bargaining Council in April and May.