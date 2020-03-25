Ethekwini Municipality flouted HR protocol in appointing senior manager

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality “hired” an employee without following proper human resources policies and procedures, the city’s internal audit and risk assurance report has revealed. The appointment has seen a salary jump for the female employee, whose name is known to the Daily News, from R414000 to R674994, between 2013 and 2015. “This woman has been nothing but a pain to subordinates. This investigation happened in 2015 and we know that employment policies were breached when she was appointed, and we know the investigation recommended that action be taken against management for the transgression,” said an employee, who asked not be named for fear of reprisals. Another employee said that connections to people in high positions benefited certain individuals at the municipality. “She worked for a company which was contracted by the municipality to manage (a facility owned by the city) but when the city took over the running of the facility, around 2013, all the existing staff were absorbed into the city’s payroll system. We were shocked to discover that she was given a managerial position, at a very inflated salary,” the employee said.

According to the report, which the Daily News has seen, the investigation found that the woman was hired at a managerial level, on salary package of R674994, without “any justification” of the 63% package increase.

The report recommended that the matter be investigated further by the City Integrity and Investigations Unit to determine the justification of the increase and the process for the appointment, and that management be held accountable for the irregular appointment of the employee.

Most of the employees who had been engaged - either directly or as consultants - by the municipality to undertake the management services required in respect of the facility, had been engaged on fixed employment contracts of two years by the Durban Marine Theme Park, the report read.

When contacted for comment, the woman did not return calls or reply to a text message sent to her mobile.

Last week, the city denied breaching human resources policies and procedures in the appointment of the employee. However, when presented with the section of the report containing the finding and recommendations to remedy the transgression, the communications unit of the city said it was still waiting for information from officials in charge of the facility.

Yesterday, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The city unceasingly subscribes to protocols governing its human resources, and the case of (the female employee) is no exception. Please note that this is an internal matter that is between the employer and the employee. The city is appealing to be given room to conclude this matter.”

