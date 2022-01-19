eThekwini Municipality parties question half a million bodyguards’ suit allowances
DURBAN - THE DA in eThekwini Municipality has rejected a R1 200 a month suit allowance for the city officials’ VIP protectors.
The matter came up for discussion in the executive committee meeting on Tuesday after acting city manager Musa Mbhele revealed that R500 000 would be allocated for clothing allowance for the bodyguards.
The DA said since the city’s finances were not good, there was no need for this allowance, and that the money should be used on pressing needs rather than giving it to people who are already receiving salaries every month.
DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa told the Daily News on Wednesday that his party was opposed to the allowance.
“This is a ’nice to have’ allowance which does not hinder protectors from doing their work. For us it’s something the city cannot prioritise since the bodyguards receive their salaries every month,” said Mthethwa.
IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said although his party was not opposed to the allowance since it happened in all government departments and municipalities, his party's problem was that the body guards were not wearing these suits despite receiving the allowance.
He said the head of security for the officials must ensure that protectors are always dressed smartly and appropriately.
“These bodyguards sometimes wear jeans at work which we cannot accept, otherwise the IFP supports their allowance as is norm with bodyguards in all government levels,” said Nkosi.
He was supported by ANC Exco member Thanduxolo Sabelo who said he shared the sentiment because the mayor was the face of the city, so it was necessary that the people around him were presentable.
