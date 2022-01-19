eThekwini Municipality parties question half a million bodyguards’ suit allowances

The matter came up for discussion in the executive committee meeting on Tuesday after acting city manager Musa Mbhele revealed that R500 000 would be allocated for clothing allowance for the bodyguards.

The DA said since the city’s finances were not good, there was no need for this allowance, and that the money should be used on pressing needs rather than giving it to people who are already receiving salaries every month.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa told the Daily News on Wednesday that his party was opposed to the allowance.

“This is a ’nice to have’ allowance which does not hinder protectors from doing their work. For us it’s something the city cannot prioritise since the bodyguards receive their salaries every month,” said Mthethwa.