Ethekwini Municipality plans to allow 'bad buildings' to be wrapped in adverting









he eThekwini Municipality has given a tentative nod to a radical proposal that will see the owners of declared bad buildings in the city to wrap their buildings in advertising in order to generate revenue. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency / ANA Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has given a tentative nod to a radical proposal that will see the owners of declared bad buildings in the city to wrap their buildings in advertising in order to generate revenue to either pay the Municipality for outstanding bills or to use the funds to rehabilitate the building. The proposal was mooted at an eThekwini Executive committee meeting on Tuesday that saw the main opposition DA abstain from the vote. The proposal was carried in a report from the Economic Development and Planning Committee and it sought authority for the Development Planning, Environment and Management Unit to consider signage applications, for the erection and display of building wraps on declared bad buildings. “Building wraps are a temporary outdoor advertising sign, consisting of vinyl mesh or similar material, attached to the outside of a wall of a building. Allowing for third party advertising on building wraps for bad buildings will generate income that will assist in payment towards municipal services, critical structural improvements, minor remedial works and the general upkeep of the building,” reads the report. Approval for this was, therefore, sought as the Outdoor Advertising By-law did not make provisions relating to building wraps nor did it restrict them.

The report recommends a 50 percent reduction in the applicable current approved tariffs (2019/20) for building wraps on declared bad buildings, it being noted that thereafter the tariff as approved by Council from time to time will apply.

The matter will be decided on at the city’s next full council meeting later this month.

At the same meeting mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that opportunistic individuals, who used the plight of the people to achieve their personal political or leadership goals, were part of the problem in dealing with service delivery protests within the eThekwini Municipality.

He said the city has been experiencing a shortage of water, in a number of areas, which has resulted in violent public protests.

He said apart from the fact that there were areas within the city which constantly experience intermittent water supply due to ageing infrastructure and the increase in population, particularly in rural areas, the situation has been worsened by load shedding and cable theft.

“There are also those, who prepare themselves for the upcoming local government elections, who use these challenges to elevate themselves to positions of leadership. The ageing infrastructure is one of the underlying causes of water challenges in some of these areas but work is done to resolve the problems. This is also exacerbated by the growing population in various areas of the municipality,” Kaunda said.

He said the city has increased the number of water tankers in the affected areas, as a temporary measure, and appealed to residents to desist from attacking the trucks.

“A medium to long-term plan has been developed, which includes procurement of standby generators and upgrading of infrastructure. Working with Umgeni Water, we are currently installing standby generators, particularly in pump stations that supply Adams Mission and Mbumbulu.

“In areas such as Ntuzuma, which have large pump stations, we are unable to use standby generators. However, the municipality is intervening by commissioning the Western Aqueduct project, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of March,” Kaunda said.

