An informal settlement has popped up along the boundaries of residential fences in Isipingo on Chotoo Place.

Durban - REUNION residents have accused the city and police of not coming to their aid in the face of ongoing land invasions. They say a shack settlement has sprung up at Malaba Hills on the border of Isipingo and uMlazi, with vacant plots between homes on Uttam Road, Uttam Place and Chotoo Place becoming informal settlements.

A resident, who would not be named, said the settlement was built behind her house. She had been living in the area since 2001.

“We have gone to every possible door of the city management, but nobody is assisting us. It is not a happy place to be living in. When you want to stand on your balcony and look around, they swear at you. Life has become a misery. At night people are climbing over our fence and walking through our yards,” said the resident.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said regular patrols were conducted to curb land invasions in the Isipingo area.

“Sometimes when police arrive, the land invaders run away and cannot be arrested. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious-looking people who are demarcating or building on any vacant land,” Gwala said.

Councillor Sunil Brumonan said while the vacant plots being invaded did not fall in his ward, he had reported the matter to the municipality because residents in his ward had complained to him.

“Yes, there are land invasions. I made contact with the city’s land invasion unit and I have been in contact with the head, who has told me they were going to get a court order to demolish the shacks. I don’t know how far they have gone with that process,” he said.

Brumonan said the land being invaded was in ward 76. However, Mshiyeni Mzobe, the area councillor, said the land fell in Brumonan’s ward.

Another resident said invasions had been going on for years, and the land invasion unit usually responded to incidents. However, he said for some reason there had been no response from the unit since the beginning of the year despite residents complaining to the city.

“Shacks are being built on the boundaries of our fences and they are multiplying. More recently the municipality said it was land that belonged to the national government so we had to contact the Department of Human Settlements,” he said.

The resident said yesterday he was told by that department to contact the municipal anti-land invasion unit.

City manager Sipho Nzuza said the unit had its hands full in clamping down on invasions.

“In 2018, the unit responded to 95 complaints in October, 97 in November and 43 in December. The city allocates millions every financial year for this unit to discharge its duties."

Nzuza said the city had taken a stance to ensure there were appropriate consequences for anyone who invaded land.

Daily News