PHILILE Zulu arrives to find a sign at the municipal health clinic in uMlazi’s G section saying the clinic is closed because there is no water there. It has had no no running water for at least two years. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality says it is working at addressing some of the structural problems at its clinics. Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, responding to a query about an uMlazi clinic which had not had running water for the past two years, said 10 out of the 60 municipal clinics had undergone complete overhauls and five were undergoing refurbishments.

Last week the Daily News reported that the uMlazi clinic was shut down by the community clinic committee after a meeting with the community.

“For the remaining clinics we are looking at a budget for a three-year period to fix these. Budgetary constraints are having an impact,” said Mayisela.

He said two water tanks were taken to the uMlazi clinic last week and were linked directly to the facility’s water system. The water could be used for drinking and a truck was dedicated to ensuring these were always full.

“What was causing the water problem at the clinic was illegal water connections in the area,” said Mayisela.

The community clinic committee’s Mazwi Ntuli said the tanks arrived at the clinic on Wednesday, installation began the next day, and the tanks were in working order on Friday afternoon.

However, he felt the municipality’s statement that the clinic’s water woes were a result of illegal connections was hard to believe.

“It’s two years we have been having this problem So for two years the city has known of these illegal connections and nothing was done until we decided to go to the media,” he said.

Sydenham Heights area councillor Chris Pappas said the Sydenham clinic upgrades were welcomed by the community who had been using a rundown facility. He said the new clinic was a great improvement and offered more space, a better layout, new facilities and a better working environment for staff.

“While the clinics are a big asset to our community, the challenges we have are with small maintenance issues. As things break or need replacing, we experience difficulties getting them repaired. Doors are not put back on, gutters are not cleaned and break, and computers take long to repair,” he said.

Daily News