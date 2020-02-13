Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has blamed errant contractors and budgetary constraints for the poor maintenance of the city's verges and around the prime tourist sites of Moses Mabhida Stadium and the cycle lanes of the Greyville Racecourse.
Ratepayers and residents across the city have complained that the grass in the neighbourhoods was not being regularly cut, manhole covers in the city were missing and not replaced on time and that potholes took weeks to repair.
Their complaints were highlighted on Thursday when the Daily News ran pictures sent by an angry ratepayer of the unsightly state of the grass growth around the prime tourist precinct of Moses Mabhida Stadium and along the cycle path around the Greyville Racecourse which was paved to the tune of millions of rands. The pictures paint a telling story of weeds shooting out the paving around the cycle track and around the city's iconic stadium.
Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the concerns of residents had been noted
He explained that the grass cutting and verge maintenance was not undertaken by one department within the city, nor the city alone.