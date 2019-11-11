Ethekwini Municipality to help bury family that perished in fire









File picture:Pexels Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality will help bury three members of a family who died in a house fire on Saturday. Mluleki Mntungwa, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s spokesperson, said the mayor visited the grieving family on Saturday after the fire gutted their home, killing Sizakele Mhlongo, 29; her son, Mpendulo Mhlongo, 3; and Sizakele’s 77-year-old grandmother, Sylvia Ncayiyana. Ncayiyana’s daughter, Dolly Zulu, said she was distraught. She had received a call from neighbours telling her about the fire. “When I heard the news, I was confused I went over there and I found neighbours were trying to put out the fire,” she said.

Her mother’s body was found in the bathroom, but she did not know where the bodies of her niece and grandnephew were found.

Zulu, who did not live with the family, said she had talked to her mother on the phone the previous day and all was well with her.

She described her mother as a talkative person.

“When I saw my mother on Thursday she was fine and my grandnephew, who was a jovial child, had been dancing when I saw them,” she said.

Zulu said Sizakele was the daughter of her older sister, Nompumelelo, who had died about seven years ago. She did not know what caused the fire.

She said the family had planned to hold the funeral this weekend in the Ndwedwe area, with the memorial service expected to be held on Friday. “It is hard to make plans as we don’t have much to pay for things,” Zulu said.

Mntungwa said police were still investigating what caused the fire. He said the next step was to write a report to the Council Speaker, Weziwe Thusi, to whom all councillors had to report.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest was opened.

Daily News