Mluleki Mntungwa, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s spokesperson, said the mayor visited the grieving family on Saturday after the fire gutted their home, killing Sizakele Mhlongo, 29; her son, Mpendulo Mhlongo, 3; and Sizakele’s 77-year-old grandmother, Sylvia Ncayiyana.
Ncayiyana’s daughter, Dolly Zulu, said she was distraught.
She had received a call from neighbours telling her about the fire.
“When I heard the news, I was confused I went over there and I found neighbours were trying to put out the fire,” she said.