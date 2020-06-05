Ethekwini Municipality to replace 'sub-standard' black rubbish bags

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has promised to replace all inferior black refuse bags that have distributed to residents over the past few weeks after an outcry by ratepayers of the poor quality of the bags. For weeks, residents across the city have bemoaned that the refuse bags tore easily and was not fit for purpose. After initially denying that the refuse bags were of poor quality, the eThekwini Municipality conceded that residents were right. On Friday the city announced that a thorough investigation had been conducted after numerous complaints about the quality of the bags and incorrect sizing. "The results of the investigation were communicated with the supplier who will replace the bad batches at no cost," eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said. "According to the supplier this was due to lapses in their quality control. The municipality extends its apologies for the inconvenience to customers. Customers who are experiencing problems with the Municipality’s black refuse bags due to its poor quality or incorrect size should return these bags to their nearest Cleansing and Solid Waste Depot for an exchange," he said.

Alternatively, residents can contact 031 3118804 or Email [email protected] for further assistance.

In April, the Daily News reported on residents’ complaints that municipal refuse bags, black, orange and blue, were of poor quality or faulty, or both.

Malvern resident Bob Littlefield said after vehemently denying that there was any problem with its black bin bags, the municipality, by issuing the notice on Facebook, now appeared to be cautiously acknowledging that there is indeed a problem.

“I would imagine that it would probably be cheaper for a householder to simply go to their nearest supermarket and purchase new bags than to travel to a Solid Waste Depot.

Pinetown resident Terry Moss said quality control processes should have identified the problem. He had seen the public notice but was not going to drive all the way to Durban to get replacement bags, which he was sure would be of the same quality.

Moss said bags would not open because the production cycle had been sped up; the plastic film hadn’t had time to cool properly and sticks to itself.

“There’s very little quality control. They only care about making money at the expense of us, the consumer. I have bags here at home now which are difficult to open,” said Moss.

