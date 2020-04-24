eThekwini Municipality to set up trust for aftermath of coronavirus

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality is preparing to deal with the aftermath of Covid19 by setting up a trust fund to which its employees are meant to contribute. A document tabled at a closed online Exco meeting detailed how the city was proposing to generate funds for the initiative, and who would be involved in its administration. The municipality announced the establishment of the fund early this month to provide social relief and stimulate economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Daily News understands that part of the contribution for the fund is expected from municipal employees who will be given an option to contribute a portion of their salaries. According to the document, which the Daily News has seen, the fund, which will operate for 12 months, will receive its initial funding from the municipality through savings identified by the Economic Development and Planning Cluster, and this should be augmented through savings and re-prioritisation in other clusters.

It will then be reviewed by Exco, which may choose to continue with it.

“Such contributions by staff will be exclusively used for social relief purposes. The municipality will consider a second allocation to be made in July 2020 (2020/21 financial year) following due processes. In addition, the following sectors should be mobilised for additional funding: the business community; philanthropic family and community trusts; non-governmental sector and donor agencies; national and provincial government and agencies.

“The eThekwini Municipality’s contributions into the trust fund will follow all due processes and adjustment budgets to ensure that the contributions comply with the Municipal Finance Management Act as amended,” reads the document.

It recommends that the relief fund be provided with oversight and direction by a small team of no more than five members, called the “Executive Partnership” and including the deputy city manager for Treasury and the deputy city manager for Economic Development and Planning.

This team should be complemented by three business leaders - the president or chief executive of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the president or chief executive of the Minara Chamber and a co-chair of the KZN Growth Coalition.

“The partnership will report politically to the mayor, with monthly reports to Exco which will give final approval. Decision-making will either be by consensus or on a simple majority vote among the five members of this partnership and will be treated as a recommendation to Exco,” reads the report.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said contribution should be compulsory for Exco members.

“We are building a nation here, so we should remember that even the money expected from the IMF will have to be paid back. That will see increases in rates and services, so we need to play our part now. The only thing that will make this initiative a success is transparency,” he said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said it was important to monitor how the funds were managed. She added it was important that the pay cuts from Exco councillors and senior municipal staff were included in the pool to assist the people who need it most.

