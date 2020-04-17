eThekwini Municipality urged to be transparent with Covid-19 fund

Durban - OPPOSITION parties in the eThekwini council and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have called for the municipality to be transparent about the newly formed Covid-19 Fund the city has recently established. This after repeated unsuccessful attempts by the Daily News to identify the business people said to be part of the team that will administer the fund, and the amount the city had already contributed to the initiative. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the city had “issues with transparency” and that it was concerning that the business people involved in the fund were not named. “They (city) should be doing like the national government, whereby if a donation of whatever amount is made by an individual or business, it is disclosed and indications are made as to where the money will go or for what purpose it will be used. "If the city says certain business people will administer the fund, then that creates a problem, because to me this will create an opportunity for the contributions to be misused.

“But if it’s known that a certain department or officials within the municipality are responsible for the fund, it will be easy for us to play our role to question or to call for reports in an event where there are questionable activities with the fund.

“If there are unnamed business people in the administration of the fund, we will have a problem. We won’t be able to question the happenings with the funds if people complain about not getting help through the fund.

"This secrecy by the municipality amounts to an act where people take advantage of the situation to enrich themselves,” Nkosi said.

On April 4, the city announced that it had set up an account for donations that would be used towards curbing the spread of the pandemic and its aftershocks.

“The municipality is already contributing towards the Covid-19 Fund and is also humbly calling on businesses, civil society organisations and residents to kindly donate. Donations will be utilised to help boost the provision of essential services to those in dire need. The fund will be administered by the municipality’s Treasury Unit, with the support and input of key business leaders to assist with guidance and advice,” said the municipality in a statement.

The city appealed for “generous” donations to help alleviate the negative economic and social effects that the Covid-19 pandemic was having on livelihoods and the city’s economy.

At the time, the Daily News could not establish how much the city had donated to the fund. The identities of the "key business leaders involved" could also not be established and no information was made available on what criteria would be used to determine an individual, family or community’s eligibility for assistance from the fund.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela had referred the Daily News to city chief executive Krish Kumar, whose phone was off. He did not reply to a written message.

Mayisela then yesterday replied: “It’s early days for us to start revealing how much has been donated to date. We are therefore appealing to you (Daily News) to give us space to secure funding to deal with issues that are resulting from this abnormal situation. We will communicate at the right time as to how much has been raised.”

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said she had no details about the fund in her capacity as an exco councillor.

“I would like to know what’s happening with that fund, who will be administering it and who is responsible for what, if there’s an opportunity for us to understand just what’s happening with it. I’m not opposed to the idea of the fund, but I do think that our municipality doesn’t have the best reputation for handling public funds, so it might be useful to make that information as transparent and as public as possible,” Graham said.

Outa provincial manager, Tim Tyrrell, said any fund administered by a public entity which called for private contributions and donations should be fully open and transparent about how those funds were managed.

“Any withholding of information or actions which limit the public’s understanding of the management of that money, to which all citizens are morally entitled, should be rejected in the strongest terms. If this is the case, we call on the eThekwini Municipality to share all appropriate information regarding the use of this fund,” Tyrrell said.

