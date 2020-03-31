Ethekwini Municipality will continue to bill ratepayers during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality says residents would be billed for their municipal services during the 21-day national lockdown, and has warned that the circulation of information that residents and businesses could expect a payment holiday was fake news. The communication, circulated through social media and other platforms, claimed that from March 26 to April 16, residents would be exempted from paying for municipal services. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they would not offer any payment relief on municipal charges. Last week, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced that no disconnections of water and electricity would take place during the lockdown. He also said the deadline for the submission of rate rebate applications would be extended to May 31.

“Utility accounts will be charged as normal, however the municipality will not disconnect customers during the lockdown as stated by the mayor last Thursday. During this time, there will also be no interest incurred on arrears accounts,” said Mayisela.

He added that the municipality was aware that some would battle to pay during this time due to being on short time employment or unemployed due to the shutdown.

Mayisela said instead of not paying at all, people were encouraged to approach the municipality.

He said the municipality required money to ensure the delivery of services and meet the needs of residents.

“Under no circumstances would we shut the door on those who will have difficulty paying. As per the practice, the municipality will sit down with them and discuss a way forward in order to settle their bills. We condemn the (fake message) saying people should not pay,” he said.

He said while the municipality will abide by the lockdown protocols set out by the president and close all the banking halls and Sizakala Centres, residents were encouraged to pay their accounts using third party outlets such as Shoprite, Checkers and Pick * Pay.

He said the postage of bills through the Post Office would be affected, but customers who did not receive their bills were encouraged to pay the average of their (normal) bills.

Mayisela said registration for online billing would enable residents to receive bills through emails and view them online.

He also advised residents to make use of the online direct payment facility. The city banks with Nedbank and is a preloaded beneficiary.

The municipality will run all direct debit payments on April 1, 7 and 15.

During lockdown, no new revenue clearance applications will be processed from conveyancers.

Daily News