Makeshift housing near the Durban city centre. A report tabled at an eThekwini executive committee (Exco) meeting revealed certain senior officials were hindering the implementation of initiatives to deal with homelessness in the municipal district. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - A PROGRESS report tabled at an eThekwini executive committee (Exco) meeting revealed certain senior officials were hindering the implementation of initiatives to deal with homelessness in the municipal district. The initiatives were identified by a Multi-Sectoral Task Team, formed by the council in 2018, to tackle homelessness in the city.

According to the report, the task team comprised of 13 representatives elected from non-governmental, community-based and faith-based organisations, academia, business and homeless people.

Proposals from the team included providing a safe open space where people can be guaranteed a safe night’s sleep; providing subsidised shelter for women and children; setting minimum standards for shelter; replacing identity documents often lost during police raids; and providing a list of feeding schemes.

The report noted that while acting mayor Fawzia Peer was committed to the process, a lack of consistent involvement by certain senior officials, of key municipal departments, hindered the practical implementation of these initiatives.

“We are also now struggling to turn the very simple concrete ideas into reality,” reads the report.

Addressing the meeting yesterday, Peer, chairperson of the security and emergency services cluster, said the task team had suggested a few parks to be made available for the project.

“The idea was to bring up marquees for the homeless, but the parks department was not happy with the idea. We will have to look at finding a building and look at how that should be funded and run,” she said.

Peer said significant progress had been made in dealing with the issues, adding that drug and crime units had been established in metro police as drugs and homelessness were often linked.

“The Safer Cities Unit is to take some of the proposals from the task team forward to implement. This includes the Strollers Building which was recently acquired to accommodate homeless women and children. A tender will go out soon for a non-governmental organisation to run it,” Peer said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the progress was pleasing.

“It’s very helpful to have experts and concerned stakeholders giving advice. The admission by the task team that senior officials are not complying is the problem because there is no enforcement mechanism to make this work,” she said.

