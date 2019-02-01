eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede received a stinging letter from Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, which required the municipality to address matters that arose from irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure Picture: SIBONELO NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality was given an unqualified audit from the auditor-general, but city officials still found themselves on the defensive as they came under attack for irregular expenditure totalling hundreds of millions of rand. Charmaine Maharaj from the office of the auditor-general presented the findings at the city’s full council meeting yesterday. She said the city had received an unqualified audit, with findings.

Maharaj pointed out there was “fruitless and wasteful expenditure” of R29.5 million, accumulated by the city not making payments within agreed time frames that resulted in interest being paid to suppliers.

But this was not all, she said. The municipality had also not taken reasonable steps to prevent irregular expenditure that amounted to R736.56m.

“The majority of the irregular expenditure was the result of non-compliance with supply chain management regulations with respect to the procurement of goods and services,” she said.

In another finding, Maharaj said some quotations were accepted from bidders who had not submitted declarations on whether they were employed by the state or were connected to people who were employed by the state.

The report also recommended that steps be taken to reduce non-compliance that results in irregular expenditure.

The report comes after eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede received a stinging letter from Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, which required the municipality to address matters that arose from irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Cogta had asked the city to take action against such instances.

The letter also states that the council should resolve not to pay future performance bonuses to officials involved in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Opposition parties did not hold back. DA caucus leader Nicole Graham welcomed the letter from Cogta.

“Worryingly, the ANC has attempted to amend this because they claim it will violate conditions of employment. The ANC wants to ensure that officials implicated are still paid bonuses. But if people want bonuses, they must clean up their departments and do their jobs properly,” she said.

Graham said this showed where the ANC’s priorities lay: in ensuring that its people raked in huge salaries regardless of their performance.

ANC executive committee member Mondli Mthembu said they welcomed the A-G’s findings. Mthembu said internal audits by the city had made similar findings. He said that the city was already implementing some of the recommendations.

Mthembu said they also accepted the letter from Cogta, but wanted the mayor, and city manager Sipho Nzuza, to talk to Dube-Ncube about implementation. He said Cogta’s demands concerning performance bonuses were not easy to implement as this would require changing existing contracts with employees, but they still had to engage with stakeholders like trade unions.

