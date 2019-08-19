Over several days, the Daily News observed that the Telkom property, opposite Independent Media’s offices in Greyville, had people from the taxi rank walking in and out of the premises. Picture: Independent Media

Durban - The war on water wastage has hit Telkom, with people from a nearby taxi-rank being allowed to access water by a security guard at one of its buildings in Durban. Over several days, the Daily News observed that the Telkom property, opposite Independent Media’s offices in Greyville, had people from the taxi rank walking in and out of the premises.

The men would arrive at the building with empty buckets, call out to the guard, who would then let them in. The men would then take the water to wash the taxis parked metres away from the building, at the long-distance taxi rank.

The same security guard would then lock the gate as soon as they had finished filling up their 25-litre buckets. This is one of numerous places around Independent Media’s building where taxis are washed.

Telkom acknowledged to the Daily News that a security guard was giving water to people at the taxi rank.

“We’re working with the security company to manage this issue and stop any further incidents,” said spokesperson Nomalungelo Faku.

She said Telkom was in the process of decommissioning the property.

There were also allegations that people employed to wash mini-bus taxis were using water from a derelict buildings on Lancers Road and Wills Road in the Warwick Triangle.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality was concerned about what was taking place.

“The city is spending hundreds of millions of rand purifying water for its residents to have access to safe drinking water. It’s deeply concerning that we continue to experience incidents where clean water is stolen to wash taxis, with the intention of making a living by certain members of the community.

“This unlawful conduct is taxing to the municipality, as it loses a large amount of water that’s worth a considerable amount of revenue.”

Mayisela said when faced with such incidents, the municipality normally moved with speed to address them, and that there was nothing to stop them from going to the taxi rank to stop these unlawful activities.

The Daily News has previously reported that metro police had conducted numerous operations targeting by-law infringements in the city. Some of these infringements included washing cars on the road. Buckets belonging to people who were washing the cars were confiscated.

Some of the people have been illegally tapping into water pipes around the city to use as a water source.

“We’ll continue to appeal to all responsible citizens to bring to our attention or to report incidents where water is being wasted. We’re also considering engaging with the taxi industry stakeholders to work with us in this regard,” Mayisela added.

Daily News