Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality is planning a public broadcast of this weekend’s presidential inauguration. This was according to mayor Zandile Gumede’s spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede, who said they were in talks with the Government Communication and Information Systems about broadcasting the event.

He said they were looking at two venues to broadcast the event to - uMlazi Comprehensive Technical High School and Inanda Seminary School.

“We are looking at the venues as they will be easily accessible for children,” he said.

Gumede said using the schools to broadcast the event would be a cheaper option than using other venues in the city, which would require the “mobilisation” of people to attend the event and would become a costly affair.

Gumede said this as the city was also preparing for the State of the City Address that would be held on May 29.

The Ccity’s budget would be approved at this State of the City Address.

On the provincial front, the Daily News has learnt that the new KwaZulu-Natal premier was expected to be sworn in next Monday in Pietermaritzburg, after the presidential inauguration.

Thami Ngidi, a spokesperson at the office of the premier, said the event would be a low-key one due to cost-cutting measures being implemented at a national level.

“It is not a big event,” he said.

Ngidi said this after it was announced that less than R150million was to be spent on the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The Independent Online reported last week that this was less than the R240million that was spent on former president Jacob Zuma’s inauguration in 2014.

The amount announced last week has been the subject of huge public debate.

