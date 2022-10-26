eThekwini ready for King Misuzulu’s coronation

Durban — The city of eThekwini is in full gear as it prepares for one of the biggest events of the AmaZulu nation with the certificate of recognition handover ceremony to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. The certificate will be handed over to the king by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The city’s state of readiness was presented by the community and emergency services committee chairperson Zama Sokhabase to the executive committee (Exco) last week. The event is expected to draw thousands of national and international visitors. The handover ceremony follows the traditional coronation ceremony of “entering the kraal”, held at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in August.

Sokhabase said: “This all-important ceremony will confirm the city’s reputation for hosting major events. It brings with it significant economic contributions for the city and its businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector. This will further contribute to muchneeded economic growth for the city of eThekwini.” The ceremony will also include the king’s taking of a special oath of office administered by a designated member of the judiciary. Sokhabase said various city departments were working to ensure that the event was safe and successful.

The Amabutho, the popular Zulu regiments, are expected to attend in their thousands. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led Exco and the Amakhosi to visit King Misuzulu. The purpose of the visit was to officially introduce Exco and give a comprehensive report to the king about the city’s state of readiness. “We have assured the king that working together with the Presidency and the Office of the Premier, the municipality is ready to host the ceremony and that all logistics are in place. His Majesty appreciated the report and expressed that he was happy with how the government is working together to ensure the success of this historic event,” said Kaunda.

