Ethekwini refuse bags are rubbish, say residents

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality residents have questioned the quality of the black, orange and blue refuse bags, saying they have failed their purpose. Many have complained that refuse often falls out at the other end of the bag.

Malvern resident Bob Littlefield said a few weeks ago he received black refuse bags from the municipality.

“I noticed that the bags appeared to be of a much poorer quality than they used to be. They used to be thicker, of a better material and a better size. They were also easy to tear the perforation, not like the recent bags,” he said.

He was disappointed that the municipality was unable to maintain the quality “of something as simple as a refuse bag”. He wanted to know what happened had to the quality of the black refuse bags.

A resident from Newlands West, who did not want to be named, said before lockdown he had received the orange recycling bags from the municipality. Before the last delivery, they had received bags sporadically.