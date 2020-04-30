Ethekwini refuse bags are rubbish, say residents
Malvern resident Bob Littlefield said a few weeks ago he received black refuse bags from the municipality.
“I noticed that the bags appeared to be of a much poorer quality than they used to be. They used to be thicker, of a better material and a better size. They were also easy to tear the perforation, not like the recent bags,” he said.
He was disappointed that the municipality was unable to maintain the quality “of something as simple as a refuse bag”. He wanted to know what happened had to the quality of the black refuse bags.
A resident from Newlands West, who did not want to be named, said before lockdown he had received the orange recycling bags from the municipality. Before the last delivery, they had received bags sporadically.
“The quality of the bags the last time round was particularly bad. I still have a roll lying around somewhere which is unusable. You put paper, cardboard etc, in and it falls through, because the bottom doesn’t appear to be glued together properly,” he said.
He felt the municipality was “once again taking the ratepayers for a ride and had the audacity to propose rates and salary hikes when they clearly cannot deliver on basic services”.
“We would like to recycle, but we now just throw everything into the black bin bags. Is there quality control before payment to these suppliers?”
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “As far as I know refuse bags are still the same.” He said the council would not short-change residents and give them poor quality bags.
