THE eThekwini Municipality’s Liberation Heritage Route project was an attempt to focus public attention on the history of the ANC before the elections the DA said after a community services committee on Thursday File photo: Phill Magakoe

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality’s Liberation Heritage Route project was an attempt to focus public attention on the history of the ANC before the elections rather than its poor record in governance in the region, the DA said after a heated meeting of the community services committee on Thursday. The project includes recording an album of Struggle songs and would feature former president Jacob Zuma on some of them.

Initial media reports were that the city would fund Zuma to record the album, but on the sidelines of Thursday's meeting, committee deputy chairperson Themba Ntuli said Zuma would only feature on the album, and would have no monetary gain for his participation.

No dates have been set for the recording or the launch of the project.

“The former president will be featured on the album among the artists who will be singing the Struggle songs. His role will be to bring forth Struggle songs they sang in the trenches during apartheid. The artists then will do their part as professionals to make the songs perfect for an album. He will not be paid for his involvement in producing about seven songs,” Ntuli told the Daily News.

According to the report tabled by the parks, recreation and culture department at the committee meeting, the objective of the project was to co-ordinate the collection and collating of information about the experiences of former liberation Struggle soldiers.

The cost is estimated at more than R900 000.

The meeting got heated at the end of the presentation of the item, with ANC councillors shouting and banging desks when DA caucus leader Nicole Graham raised a point of order contesting the item.

“While the DA takes no issue with honouring the history of the country, there is a clear difference between party political events and events that should be paid for by the public. Hence the rejection of this item,” Graham said.

Daily News