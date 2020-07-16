Ethekwini, unions at odds over staff moving to Durban ICC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality’s plan to move some of its finance department employees at the Florence Mkhize building to alternative accommodation at the ICC could fall flat. This was after union representatives from the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) said the municipality did not consult them before making this decision. Samwu accused the city of only being concerned about operational matters and not caring about workers’ well-being. The union said six positive Covid-19 cases had been reported at the building last week. “We have been raising health and safety issues at that building and nothing has ever been done. On the issue of moving staff to the ICC, local shop stewards at the treasury unit reported that the matter was not discussed at the last labour forum meeting, so there was no consultation and hence no agreement on the matter. Our members will not go there,” Samwu regional secretary Xolani Dube said. During the city’s virtual executive committee (Exco) meeting last week, it agreed to relocate some of the finance department employees to the ICC as a measure to observe lockdown guidelines. Dube claimed that before this decision, the city had said it had no money to pay performance bonuses.

“Where does the money come from to install computer cables, desks, computers, telephone lines and for the cleaning services at the ICC? We demand a formal meeting to deal with these unexplained issues.

“There was no agreement on the issue of moving our members and we are totally against it. We are still convinced that 50% of staff, including supervisors, be at work on a rotational basis to ensure that social distancing is observed. Whoever reported that Samwu agreed to move employees misled the workers, media and the community at large. We stand by our position that no member/s will move to the ICC without proper consultation,” Dube said.

Imatu national deputy president Queen Mbatha said their members would also not go to the ICC. She said the last agreement they had with the city was that a 50% staff complement should be at work.

“We want our members to return to work but under conducive conditions. The ICC is not conducive because there are air conditioners but no air flow,” Mbatha said.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they had no reason to lie about consulting the unions as there was a “very good” relationship between the parties.

“At this period we all need to work together. The situation we’re in now is very abnormal so where we don’t agree, we need to have a dialogue and try to map a way forward.”

Daily News