Durban - The eThekwini municipality wants to employ two deputy city managers to share its heavily loaded community and emergency services department, the executive committee heard this week. The city said the creation of two more units (agro ecology and the stadia) necessitated the restructuring.

Previously, the department (with its two portfolio committees) was managed by Dr Musa Gumede, who has since joined the health department.

According to a report tabled at Exco, there would now be a manager of community services and another for security and emergency services.

The former will be responsible for health, parks, recreation and culture, agro-ecology, stadia and facilities; the latter would be in charge of metro police (which will be transferred from the office of the city manager), fire and emergency services, security, disaster management, safer cities and iTrump.

The committees will be chaired by councillors Zama Sokhabase and Fawzia Peer, respectively.

Initial attempts to restructure were dropped several times after union complaints about a lack of consultation.

SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) provincial spokesperson Jaycee Ncanana said they rejected the decision because it was unilateral.

“We are against the way they handled the process because it’s not inclusive. They took a short cut so it will be easy for them to appoint preferred people to the new position.

“This matter was never taken through the Local Labour Forum (LLF) where unions are also represented,” Ncanana said.

He said “exclusive” decisions like this resulted in employees striking.

“We have always said ‘nothing for us without us’, so we are going to dispute this until it is taken through the proper channels,” he said.

The Local Labour Forums are established according to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council and comprise unions, councillors and management, with powers to consult and negotiate on matters of mutual concern pertaining to the municipality, and on whether a specific process constituted sufficient consultation.

Queen Mbatha, of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union, said the city had taken a unilateral decision in planning and implementing the restructuring.

She said after confronting the city, the process was restarted but was yet to get to the LLF stage.

The city denied allegations of a lack of consultation in the restructuring process. Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the restructuring followed consultation with all affected parties.

“The units will be structured according to correct functions, which will enable them to be more efficient and effective for service delivery,” he said.

The opposition DA and IFP said the community and emergency services department had too many responsibilities to be one cluster, which is why each department should have its own manager, and urged the city to follow all the necessary processes.

