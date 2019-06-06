File Picture: Denzil Bazley

Durban - PLANS are afoot to address the issue of the handling capacity at two municipal waste water treatment plants in Phoenix and Hillcrest, following complaints from residents. This was revealed by the eThekwini Municipality following reports of the two plants’ operations being affected due to their inability to cope with volumes, among other things.

In March, residents of Stonebridge in Phoenix, north of Durban, were at their wits’ end because of the stench coming from the KwaMashu Wastewater Treatment Plant. At the time, it was reported that it had not been functioning at its optimum over the past few years because of three damaged pumps and non-functioning dry beds.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela this week said the plant was now operating at its optimum with three pumps functional and six new standby pumps as well as a back-up.

“This equipment is functional. The plant is functioning at its optimum and an assessment by Edtea (Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs), DWS (Water and Sanitation) and Ombuds confirmed this.”

Despite the plant operating at its optimum, a resident living close to the plant in Phoenix, said the smell had become worse and he did not believe that all was well at the plant.

Mayisela said a sewage treatment plant would always generate odours, but he was also adamant that there was currently no abnormal odour emanating from the facility.

He said the smell could also be experienced more by residents living close to the plant.

Mayisela said the odour rose during the emptying of skips and during the venting of pump stations for maintenance.

He said odour control sprays were available on-site for use when complaints were received from nearby residents.

An odour assessment and management plan had also been developed with the Heath and Pollution branch and was currently being implemented.

Mayisela said although there was currently no overflow, there was an action plan in place to be implemented on the restoration of the remaining two pumps at the plant.

“The dredging of the ponds is also under way and this will ensure more capacity to deal with overflow events.”

In November last year, the Daily News reported that the quality of water being released from the Hillcrest Waste Water Treatment Works had become dangerous, with tests showing that E coli was nearly 400 times over the legal limit.

Because the plant was not functioning at its optimum, raw sewage was flowing through Giba Gorge as well as to communities downstream.

Two weeks after this report, a sample taken of water leaving the plant showed an improvement.

Mayisela yesterday said the plant was operating at its optimum. It was able to treat sewage and was complying with most outfall parameters in the past few months, especially E coli.

“The only problem is that the plant is currently overloaded as it is receiving flows that are above its design capacity. The capacity upgrade of the plant is in the planning stages,” he said.

