Even higher pass rate achievable says Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu









KZN MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu Durban - The celebrations are over, and it’s time to get back to work. This was the message from Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu as he congratulated the province's top 2019 matric pupils. While he lauded KwaZulu-Natal’s 81.3% pass rate - the province’s highest since the dawn of democracy - he told pupils and teachers ahead of the new academic year: “It’s back to work to ensure that we record an even higher pass rate.” The increase in the pass rate - from 76.2% in 2018 - was accompanied by an increase in the number of Bachelor passes (from 38573 in 2018 to 44189). Of the achievements of the class of 2019, Mshengu said, during an awards ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, that the province was proud of the steady improvement in mathematics and physical Science results. Over 116937 candidates sat for the exams in KwaZulu-Natal, the highest number among provinces. “We are proud that we continue to contribute the highest number of candidates. We are also counted among the most improved provinces in 2019,” he said.

Mshengu said schools that achieved 100% pass rates were the pride of the province. A total of 201 schools obtained 100% pass rates in 2019, which included schools in poor communities.

However, he said despite the visible strides made in turning the education situation around, three schools had obtained 0% pass rates.

“We are going to work, beyond the call of duty, to ensure that these schools move from this disappointing position. We will tighten our efforts as well as our interventions to ensure that the province never has any school that receives zero percent.” Mshengu told teachers and pupils that an even higher pass rate was achievable. To ensure results improved in 2020 and in the years to come, hard work should start immediately, he said.

King Goodwill Zwelithini said the province's achievement was due to the dedication of all stakeholders, especially teachers. The monarch, a champion of the province’s schools, said the matriculants should now consider what they wanted to do in the future. “With the high inequality, unemployment and poverty, the question you should be asking is, ‘What can I do for myself?’ Your attitude should be wanting to create solutions,” he said.

The king said agriculture was still a sector with many opportunities.

Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said it was comforting that 90% of public schools were now no-fee schools, which provided a better chance for children to have access to education. “It’s pleasing that these pupils have education and will be able to better their lives and uplift their families from poverty.” Premier Sihle Zikalala said teachers should be applauded for their sterling performance, and thanked the king for his continued support of schools.

