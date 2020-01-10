This was the message from Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu as he congratulated the province's top 2019 matric pupils.
While he lauded KwaZulu-Natal’s 81.3% pass rate - the province’s highest since the dawn of democracy - he told pupils and teachers ahead of the new academic year: “It’s back to work to ensure that we record an even higher pass rate.” The increase in the pass rate - from 76.2% in 2018 - was accompanied by an increase in the number of Bachelor passes (from 38573 in 2018 to 44189).
Of the achievements of the class of 2019, Mshengu said, during an awards ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, that the province was proud of the steady improvement in mathematics and physical Science results.
Over 116937 candidates sat for the exams in KwaZulu-Natal, the highest number among provinces. “We are proud that we continue to contribute the highest number of candidates. We are also counted among the most improved provinces in 2019,” he said.