Durban - Missing evidence and incomplete records played a major role in the trial of two men accused of murdering Bianca Parsons. The investigating officer, Captain Erugubathie Naidoo, said yesterday some documents went missing last year. He said he could not find the original documents, but he had attached copies to the case file.

Naidoo testified against Christopher Houston, 27, and Darryl Murrison, 33, who are in the dock for the murder of Parsons, who was killed in front of her 3-year-old child last year.

A video of the incident was played again in court, showing Parsons being shot after she parked at a garage.

Questioned by defence advocate Jay Naidoo, the policeman conceded that the gun used to kill Parsons was not found and that the only firearm found did not match the bullets fired at the scene.

Incomplete records of last year’s bail proceedings also became a bone of contention. State advocate Kelvin Singh argued that although the evidence was incomplete, an affidavit from the bail hearings could help to create a picture of what had happened.

Defence advocate Naidoo said the evidence should not be accepted.

“It is a piecemeal approach,” he said. For evidence to be accepted, it had to be examined by all parties to see if it was admissible. He said the affidavit might prejudice the case against his clients.

However, Judge Esther Steyn said she would accept the affidavit and note at the end of the trial if it had had any impact on the outcome.

The affidavit, read out by Singh, states that Houston is a father of two and a mechanical fitter who earns about R22000 a month. He says it is common cause that he was not the shooter, that the shooting was not gang-related and that he did not know Parsons personally.

