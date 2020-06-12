Excitement grows as pocket of sardines spotted off KZN coast

Durban - Excitement is growing in KwaZulu-Natal seine netting circles and among fishermen that sardines could land on beaches this weekend, with the right weather conditions and a bit of fortune. This, after flight by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board to the Eastern Cape this on Thursday spotted movements of sardines coming from the cold waters of Cape Town to the warm waters of KwaZulu-Natal. According to the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was briefed of a successful flight by the Sharks Board who spotted thin pockets of sardines between Warner Beach and Port Edward. Dube-Ncube said that in anticipation of the sardines arrival, the shark safety gear along the entire coastline of KZN had been lifted. "As per Covid-19 regulations, swimming is prohibited. Therefore for the public safety is warned not to venture out to any beach between Port Edward in the south and Richards Bay in the north," the MEC's office said.

Fishermen must ensure that they have their permits with them at all time.

"In addition they are advised to to bring any family members with them in line with health protocols and social distancing in particular. Only permit holding netters are allowed," the department said.

"When the country enters Covid-19 level one the Sharks Board will be at the forefront of ensuring the safety of our beach lovers".

Over the past two weeks, Durban fishermen have been on high alert after the first shoal of sardines landed near Warner Beach last week.

However, since then there have been no sardines in Durban despite nettings and sightings on the South Coast and in the Eastern Cape.

Daily News