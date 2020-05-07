Ezemvelo nature reserves, resorts to become quarantine sites

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has made a number of its resorts and nature reserves available for quarantine should Covid-19 infections increase. It was not yet clear which facilities have been identified for this purpose, but the Environmental Affairs Portfolio Committee was told the provincial government entity had been working closely with the provincial Department of Health on this. In a presentation to the committee on Tuesday, Ezemvelo said among its lockdown period activities was the identification of resorts to be earmarked as potential quarantine sites by district municipalities. “Ezemvelo has been working closely with the KZN Department of Health to avail some of its resorts/nature reserves as and when they might be needed during the pandemic period (in Umkhanyakude, uThukela and Zululand District municipalities),” it said during their presentation. Details about the facilities, cost implications and consultation with communities near these facilities were not available on Wednesday.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed they had identified some resorts that could be used, but said the Health Department had not decided which facilities it wanted.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said if the facilities were available for quarantine purposes then the government should use them at a cost.

“The entity is in financial crisis because of the national lockdown so it needs a cash injection to sustain itself during this period. In any event, if the entity closes down people will lose jobs,” Hlabisa said.

He added that there should not be any objections from the surrounding communities.

“Sooner or later all communities will have people who are infected, so there’s no harm in trying all ideas available.

“There should be consultation with local authorities so that information can be cascaded down to people on the ground,” he said.

DA committee member Heinz de Boer said four or five resorts had been considered.

“There will be a cost for the Health Department. We don’t know the figures yet, but Ezemvelo will be generating some form of income,” De Boer said.

The Department of Health had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Daily News