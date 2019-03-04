KUBASHNI Chetty’s illegal marriage has been annulled. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE woman who was trapped in an illegal marriage for 16 years has finally got it annulled, thanks to the Daily News. Last Friday, the Daily News reported the plight of Kubashni Chetty, 37, who was embroiled in a 16-year fight to pull out of a marriage she had not consented to.

On Friday, Chetty met Umgeni Road Home Affairs office manager Mbongeni Magagula and the matter was addressed within two hours.

“I got there by 9.30am and by 11am it was done,” she said.

Chetty said she was able to get her illegal marriage annulled, which meant she could now marry her real husband, Heston Ankiah, with whom she has two children.

“We were able to get a real marriage certificate this time and register our marriage officially on the Home Affairs system,” she said.

The couple’s woes started in 2005 when Chetty and Ankiah went to reapply for a marriage certificate after losing the original. They were surprised to find they were never listed as married on the Home Affairs system and, furthermore, that Chetty had been listed as married to someone else as of 2003.

Since then, Chetty and her husband have been going back and forth trying to solve the issue, without success.

It affected other aspects of their life as Chetty revealed they could not get a home loan using their joint incomes since they were not legally married.

“I am so happy it is finally over and I can put this whole thing behind me,” said a relieved Chetty, expressing thanks to Magagula for resolving the issue so quickly.

“He obviously was not there when this thing started, so I am very grateful to him for seeing it through in one day. I went there expecting another start of a long process, but Mr Magagula was very adamant we would sort it out today (Friday),” she said.

Magagula said the matter had stalled because Chetty gave up on regularly checking up on her case.

“I did a screening and found that there have been updates on the matter, since it is old,” he said.

“Kubashni was already deemed single on the system, but there were markers against her name, which prevented her from being married. I called head office to remove the markers.”

Magagula said cases of fraudulent marriages took a long time to be resolved.

“Only the head office has the power to resolve these matters and all of them require investigation, so it is not something that is easily solved,” he said.

For Chetty this means she can now move on with her life.

First item on her agenda is getting a joint home loan with her husband, and then waiting for her new identity document confirming her name change from Chetty to Ankiah.

