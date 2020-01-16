Metro Police Crime Prevention Unit, the Commercial and Financial Unit and members relevant to counterfeit goods swooped on the counterfeiting operation.
Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the police had received information about a foreign national manufacturing counterfeit Omo, Mac, Ariel and Sunlight washing powder on Kent Street in Greyville.
“Operational members swooped on this address and found the target packing and labelling the counterfeit products into 20-litre buckets,” Sewpersad said.
“The estimated value of goods recovered amounts to R30 000,” he said.