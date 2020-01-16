Fake washing powder, drugs and dollars seized in Durban raid









Fake American dollars and South African rand were found abandoned in a flat. Durban - POLICE recovered counterfeit washing powder, American dollars, rands and drugs in multiple operations yesterday. Metro Police Crime Prevention Unit, the Commercial and Financial Unit and members relevant to counterfeit goods swooped on the counterfeiting operation. Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the police had received information about a foreign national manufacturing counterfeit Omo, Mac, Ariel and Sunlight washing powder on Kent Street in Greyville. “Operational members swooped on this address and found the target packing and labelling the counterfeit products into 20-litre buckets,” Sew­persad said. “The estimated value of goods recovered amounts to R30 000,” he said.

In another operation, in South Beach, police arrested another foreign national for dealing and being in possession of Crystal Meth.

Counter-Narcotics Crime Intelligence, Metro Drug Task Team, Metro K9 and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation went to a flat in South Beach where they found 35 grams of Crystal Meth and drug paraphernalia estimated to cost R10500.

“A follow-up operation was conducted at the basement of the same building and a large amount of fake American dollars and South African rand were found,” Sewpersad said.

Meanwhile, a joint operation carried out by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Counter Narcotics, Crime Intelligence, Metro Drug Task Team and Metro K9 police arrested a 39-year-old man for drug dealing.

Police sai, Celestine Friday Okoh, made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of dealing and possession of Crystal Meth.

"The successful operation was conducted on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at his residence in Durban, for dealing in drugs at night clubs and selling drugs to youngsters. The suspect was allegedly caught in the act of packaging the drugs into smaller packets for sale. The exhibits seized include Crystal Meth, scales, packaging and other drug paraphernalia with an estimated street value of R10 500," a police statement said.

Daily News