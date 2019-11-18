Families fear for missing daughters









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - WHILE a 23-year-old Glencoe man and his three co-accused are expected to make their second court appearance on Monday for the murder of his 15-year-old girlfriend, two Durban families are still desperately searching for their daughters aged 13 and 19. Mbuso Mncube, 23, Bongiswe Mncube, 29, Scelo Mncube, 25, and Sandile Phewa, 28, are charged with the murder of Glencoe teen Cebisile Luphondwe. She was reported missing on November 6 after someone told her family that wherever she was, she was dead and her boyfriend had killed her. It is alleged that Cebisile apparently had an argument with Mbuso while at a Glencoe farm. She was severely assaulted and stabbed to death, and her body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm. Investigations led police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where Mbuso was arrested. After further investigations, the three others were arrested.

Cebisile’s aunt, Zanele Buthelezi, said the family had not begun making funeral arrangements as her body was still with SAPS forensics.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Amanda Mhlana of Inanda has been missing since October 12. Her older sister, Smangele, said she believed Amanda’s boyfriend knew more than he was saying about her disappearance.

“He has told police they were standing on the road having an argument when someone fired a shot in the air telling him this was not the way a lady was treated. He said he left her there and when he went looking for her she was nowhere to be seen, something I don’t believe,” said Smangele.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a missing person docket was opened for investigation and it was “still under investigation”.

Thirteen-year-old Senamile Nongoboza from Clermont has been missing since September 25. Her mother, Magcino Nongoboza, believes the 30-year-old man who claims he was Senamile’s boyfriend knows what happened to her.

Nongoboza suspected Senamile climbed out of the window while she was outside getting a stick to give her a hiding. After reporting her missing, investigations led police to Soweto in Clermont where they found the 30-year-old man.

“He told police she had arrived at his house on September 25 where they had sex and the following day she left for home. I don’t understand why he was not arrested for sleeping with a 13-year-old. The police said they would investigate that once Senamile was found,” she said.

