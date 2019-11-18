Mbuso Mncube, 23, Bongiswe Mncube, 29, Scelo Mncube, 25, and Sandile Phewa, 28, are charged with the murder of Glencoe teen Cebisile Luphondwe.
She was reported missing on November 6 after someone told her family that wherever she was, she was dead and her boyfriend had killed her.
It is alleged that Cebisile apparently had an argument with Mbuso while at a Glencoe farm. She was severely assaulted and stabbed to death, and her body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm.
Investigations led police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where Mbuso was arrested. After further investigations, the three others were arrested.