Durban - IT WAS an emotional day on Thursday, as families of the 71 people who died during Durban’s floods last week gathered at Curries Fountain for a day of prayer. There were emergency services on standby, as a few distressed family members needed medical services throughout the day.

Thokozani Masondo lost his nephew, when his sister’s house in eTshelimnyama, Mariannhill, collapsed on their family - subsequently killing 11-year-old Siyamthanda Nhlapo.

“The house just went down on top of them. A hole opened up from the ground, fortunately some of the family members were pulled out alive but it was not the case for Siyamthanda,” he said.

Siyamthanda has been buried but Masondo said the house was yet to be rebuilt.

“Some family members have returned home to Newcastle, like my sister, but others are staying with neighbours or renting at nearby places,” he said.

Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Ncube-Dube said KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area, as per the request of the province. She said her department received confirmation on this from the national disaster centre.

Ncube-Dube had earlier said the assessment, from their report which was sent to the president, included 235 houses that were damaged by the heavy rains.

Addressing the families, Ncube-Dube said the municipality would take care of all funeral expenses and rebuilding processes.

Zanele Ngcobo was there to mourn his brother Sibusiso Mkhize, 44, who died along with his partner Nokubonga, when their uMlazi house was flooded.

“We are at a loss as a family. Sibusiso never had children but he would always send money back home whenever he got a temporary job,” she said.

Ngcobo said rubble and sand was all that was left of her brother’s home but she hoped the government kept to its promise of rebuilding it.

Ntombi Mlotshwa from Nkandla was an aunt to the late Awonke Mlotshwa, 11, who was a Grade 4 pupil at Nseleleni Primary School.

“He was living with his father in uMlazi H-section. When his father left for work, the RDP house they were living in collapsed on him and another child. The other child managed to run away but he didn’t,” she said.

Mlotshwa said Awonke was buried underneath the rubble from 8am to 4pm last Tuesday. “When you see a child dying in this painful way, you ask yourself ‘God what did we do wrong’?”

Other speakers at the event included Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cogta Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

