Family accuse cops of bungling probe into Duran North man's death









A Durban family are trying to piece together the circumstances of their father’s death after police allegedly bungled the investigation. File Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A family are trying to piece together the circumstances of their father’s death, after police allegedly bungled the investigation. Lauren Burnett said her father, Eric Stephen Burnett, died in his Durban North home last month, but his body was only discovered five days later by her mother and Burnett’s ex-wife, Linda, who had checked up on him after he had not returned her calls. According to Lauren, Linda had gone to the Durban North police station, appealing to them to go to Burnett’s house, but was told they could not help her because there were no police vehicles. “They asked her to rather go to a security company for help. My mother went to Marshall Security. My father’s neighbour opened the gate and Marshall Security followed the smell to the kitchen, where they found my father’s decomposing body. They said he had been dead for about five days,” Lauren said. When police arrived, Lauren said they did not take fingerprints or any form of evidence on the presumption that he fell to his death.

“They contaminated the crime scene and trashed any evidence there was. Then one of the officers at the scene, while my father’s body was still there, asked my mother if he could buy my father’s hi-fi speakers.

“He also tried to persuade my mother to make a statement at the police station that my father was prone to falling,” Lauren said.

She said the family had found that her father had sustained wounds to the head. His body was found in the kitchen, but his crutches were in the dining room. She said the family had paid R20 000 for a private post-mortem to be conducted, which found that he had died of unnatural causes.

Dr Johan Burger, a senior research consultant in the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, said he was shocked by the police’s conduct.

“How the crime scene was treated is something that needs to be looked at,” Burger said.

He advised Lauren to file a complaint with the Inspectorate Analysis Centre and Service Complaints division within the SAPS, where the dereliction of duty by police could be investigated at a national level.

Burger said Lauren could also go to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for recourse.

Based on his 35 years of experience as a police officer, Burger said the incidence of police bungling investigations was increasing. He referred to the Senzo Meyiwa case as another example of where police had messed up a crime scene. Meyiwa was murdered in October 2014 and the case remains unsolved.

Burger said there were, however, police officers who were dedicated to their work.

Commenting on Burnett’s death, police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened. She said police had followed proper procedures and Burnett’s fingerprints were taken.

Gwala said they were waiting for the state’s post-mortem results.

