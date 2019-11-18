Lauren Burnett said her father, Eric Stephen Burnett, died in his Durban North home last month, but his body was only discovered five days later by her mother and Burnett’s ex-wife, Linda, who had checked up on him after he had not returned her calls.
According to Lauren, Linda had gone to the Durban North police station, appealing to them to go to Burnett’s house, but was told they could not help her because there were no police vehicles.
“They asked her to rather go to a security company for help. My mother went to Marshall Security. My father’s neighbour opened the gate and Marshall Security followed the smell to the kitchen, where they found my father’s decomposing body. They said he had been dead for about five days,” Lauren said.
When police arrived, Lauren said they did not take fingerprints or any form of evidence on the presumption that he fell to his death.