Family believe relative who raped 73-yr-old granny 'wanted to kill her’

By Anelisa Kubheka Time of article published 1h ago

Durban - The family of a 73-year-old woman who was raped and assaulted by a 26-year-old relative believe that he had wanted to kill her.

Magistrate Bilkish Asmal, who convicted the man on Wednesday, is expected to hand down his sentence on Fridau in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of the 73-year-old’s rape and assault in 2018 in her KwaNgcolosi home, near Hillcrest.

He raped the woman on a number of occasions during 2017 and 2018.

In September 2018, the woman was home alone and opened the door after she heard someone knocking. The man entered the dark house and then raped, choked and assaulted her.

Speaking to the Daily News on Thursday, the pensioner’s relative said the assault and rape had changed the woman’s life.

“Yes, she is an elderly person, but she could walk and move around on her own, but since the incident she can’t walk on her own any more,” he said.

The relative said they believed that the severe assault on the woman was meant to leave her dead.

The relative said the family welcomed the judgment and were now hoping for a hefty sentence.

“For what he did to her, he needs to be punished and be kept behind bars a long time,” he said.

During the trial, the rapist told the court he and the relative had been lovers and that their sexual relationship began when he was 12 years old.

The man pleaded not guilty, claiming it was consensual sex.

The State’s evidence was that the man had always had sex with the pensioner without her consent.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza applauded the police for arresting the 26-year-old and the courts for convicting him.

“We believe that the court will give him a lengthy sentence equal to his evil deed. We are concerned about the continuous incidents of abuse of older persons in the province,” she said.

Khoza said sentencing meted out to such individuals should send a strong message.

“We are not going to tolerate rapists and abusers of women and children. We don’t want to see the perpetrators of these crimes walk free.”

As the 73-year-old pensioner prepares to close the chapter on her rape, a 103-year-old woman from Northern KwaZulu-Natal is yet to tell her story in court, of her alleged rape at the hands of a 24-year-old local man.

According to a relative, she had “made progress” over the past few months since the alleged rape in October last year.

“When she first moved in with me after the rape, we couldn’t switch the lights off because she got scared. We tried not to leave her alone as this also scared her. She is getting better.”

Daily News

