Family of 5-year-old boy who died after being burnt accuse health department of negligence

Durban - THE family of a 5-year-old Phoenix boy are angry after he was released from a health-care facility and then died from his extensive burns, suffered when boiling water from a stove scalded him. Zethu Ngobeni, the mother of Lwandile, said her son was burnt by hot water at their home in Zwelisha, near Phoenix, on Wednesday. Lwandile had pulled a pot with boiling water on to him while she was stirring it. She said they took Lwandile to a clinic in Phoenix Extension 10. When they arrived at the clinic, Lwandile was screaming from pain and she was chastised for “letting” her son get burnt. Ngobeni said Lwandile was hyperactive; he had autism and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and epilepsy.

When he got burnt after grabbing the pot she was cooking with, she was not watching him constantly, as she normally did, she said.

At the clinic Lwandile was sedated because he was in severe pain.

He was treated and discharged the next day.

Ngobeni said Lwandile was weak and had tried to walk.

“I was not happy with the way he was looking when he was discharged,” she said.

He slept again, and she had planned to take him to King Dinizulu Hospital because she believed he would get better treatment there. He was diagnosed there with autism, ADHD and epilepsy, she said.

However, when she woke up early on Friday, she discovered that Lwandile had died.

His death was a terrible shock, she said.

“Emotionally, I am broken, and I feel like this is a dream and that I will wake up and he is here. It is unreal,” Ngobeni said. She described Lwandile as a happy child.

Lwandile’s uncle, Sandile Sosibo, said he believed there was negligence on the part of the staff at the clinic.

Lwandile should not have been discharged from the clinic, and he should have been referred to a hospital that could have taken care of him.

“We would like the truth to be brought to light, and if there was negligence then those responsible must be brought to book because an innocent life was lost in the hands of professionals,” he said.

Sosibo said he was saddened by his nephew’s death as he had plans to take him to a special needs school to help him.

Now he would not be able to do this and play a role in his life.

“Fighting for him is the least I can do for him as an uncle,” he said.

Sosibo said his demand for accountability was to also help his sister get closure.

Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “Firstly, the department would like to send its condolences to the bereaved family for the loss of their loved one. The department is extremely concerned about this, and has instituted an investigation.

“If anyone is found guilty of negligence, they will be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary action,” he said.

Daily News