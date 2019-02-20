Bin baby’s family will keep him. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The parents of the 20-year-old charged with the attempted murder of her infant - after she allegedly threw away her premature baby in a medical waste bin at King Edward VIII Hospital - had pulled together to support her in raising her first baby, who is now 18 months old. They thought she had learnt her lesson. Instead, the matric pupil became pregnant with her second baby last year. However, the parents only found out at the beginning of this month.

Speaking outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where the woman appeared on Monday and was released on warning, the parents said they reacted “like any parent would”.

The shocked father, whom the woman lives with, said they were angry and felt let down by the daughter they so desperately wanted to get an education in order to have a bright future.

“We scolded her for getting pregnant again and for disrespecting our authority. We told her she must take the child to its father as soon as the baby is born, because we could not cope with raising her second baby,” he said.

He said they had reacted in a moment of shock and would have later calmed down and accepted their grandchild.

He said they later heard that the baby’s father wanted to confirm paternity once the child was born.

“She must have panicked and thought throwing the baby away was the solution to her problems.” When he received a call from the hospital authorities informing him about his daughter’s attempt to get rid of the baby, he was shocked.

“I still want her to go back to school, but I am not sure whether she would be able to cope. The whole family is shattered by her actions,” he said.

The women wept openly as she walked out of the dock.

The court heard on Monday that she is a Grade 12 pupil from KwaMashu.

Last Thursday, staff at King Edward VIII Hospital discovered a six-day-old infant in a hazardous medical waste bin. The baby had been born at 8 months, weighing 1.2kg, and was being fed through an intravenous tube. It is alleged that on February 14, the woman had been breastfeeding the baby in the nursery. When the nurse went to the neighbouring ward, the mother allegedly wrapped the baby in a linen saver, put him inside a pillow case, tied it up and threw him in the bin.

When the nurse returned, the mother pleaded ignorance when asked about the baby’s whereabouts. The staff searched for the baby under hospital beds and even pulled up the linen from other patients’ beds.

The pillow containing the baby was eventually found in the bin. The baby showed signs of suffocation but was still breathing.

“We are going to care for the child. We do not have much, but we are prepared to raise him and give him the love that he deserves. The child has been through a lot and so has our daughter,” the grandfather said.

Meanwhile, police said on Monday that a 27-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the baby found in a stormwater drain in Newlands East last week. The woman was apparently arrested at a hospital and would appear in court soon.

Daily News