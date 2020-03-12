Family of German tourist who died at golf club speaks

Durban - THE German tourist who died at Margate Country Club over the weekend died from apoplexy, according to a statement from the country club on Facebook. Apoplexy is unconsciousness or incapacity resulting from a cerebral haemorrhage or stroke. The family of Gerhard Kramert, 66, said they had consulted the doctor who conducted the autopsy. “He found that apoplexy was the reason of death, and we believe him. It is a great relief to us. “Gerhard loved this golf course, he felt very much at home,” said relative Reinhold Kramert.

He hoped the club’s reputation had not been tarnished by Kramert’s death.

Margate Country Club said Kramert was one of their most valued overseas members. His family had been visiting the club for a few years and they had become fond of him.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr Kramert for their great loss,” said the country club.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an initial report by a pathologist had revealed that the death was not a murder. Police had initially opened an inquest docket.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said paramedics who responded to the scene found Kramert lying face down on the golf course.

“When they turned him around, they noticed he had an injury to the back of his head and blood was coming out of his mouth. They also noticed that he appeared to have a cut on his ear and an injury to his mouth.”

Herbst said paramedics noticed some of Kramert’s belongings were scattered around him, and all of his valuables were missing.

Meanwhile, the man who had discovered Kramert’s body said he had heard a woman scream and then he saw the body. The man, known only as Brett, was interviewed by East Coast Radio this week.

He said he initially thought Kramert had suffered a heart attack.

Brett said he noticed that Kramert’s golf clubs were missing, his glasses were metres away from his body, his cap was loose and there was no phone on him.

“The way he was lying down was like someone had hit him. He was lying on his driver (golf club).”

He said Kramert’s hand was crumpled underneath him and when he checked for a pulse, he noticed blood coming from Kramert’s head with a laceration above one of his ears, which looked like someone had hit him.

Brett said he stayed with Kramert until Kramert’s wife arrived.

Daily News