Family of missing Durban woman cry foul over police probe

Durban - A MONTH after the disappearance of a Bellair woman who allegedly received death threats before going missing, her family are not satisfied with the investigation. Lethiwe Ayanda Nkwanyana, 33, was last seen leaving her Bellair home on August 22 heading to town to meet someone unknown to the family. From there she was expected to go to her sister’s place in Woodlands. However, she never arrived. Her family felt police were overlooking crucial evidence. Nkwanyana’s family said they had informed police she had been receiving death threats from her boyfriend before her disappearance. “My brother, Mthandeni, and sister, Lindiwe, had been told by Lethiwe of these death threats. We shared this information with police. We were told statements would be taken. However, to this day these statements have never been taken. To us these statements seem crucial, they will give more information on how my sister was threatened by her boyfriend before she disappeared. The system is failing us. The SAPS are not taking the matter seriously regardless of the women killed brutally daily,” she said.

Zethu said when Nkwanyana did not return home their sister Zodwa, who lived with her, reported her missing to police.

She said Nkwanyana had a boyfriend, who the family did not know and he lived in Mount Moriah.

“Zodwa went with police to Mount Moriah but they did not find him. The next day they returned and the boyfriend’s neighbour said he had taken his dogs and was gone. They got a cellphone number for him. The officer made contact with the boyfriend who said he was in Johannesburg. When he was back in Durban he went to police and gave a statement, saying he now lived in Richards Bay. Police went there and found a domestic worker with children,” said Zethu. “My sister worked at Bidvest Mount Edgcombe. When the death threats started she left her employment for no reason.”

Police said Nkwanyana was still being sought by police.

