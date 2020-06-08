Family of missing hijacked taxi driver searched for him themselves after 'police ignored' them

Durban - THE FAMILY of a missing e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked, had at the weekend resorted to searching for him themselves after they claimed police ignored a lead from the family on a suspect. Nduduzo Khumalo’s body was found on Saturday near Umbogintwini River in Y-section uMlazi by the community, who were helping to search for the 24-year-old since the alleged hijacking on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the matter was still under investigation. “He sustained stab wounds to the neck and stomach, his hands and legs were tied. The victim was reported missing at KwaMakhutha SAPS. His vehicle was found in the Mega Philani area (on Wednesday).” Nduduzo’s brother, Xolani Khumalo, 45, said after the white Toyota Etios was found the family began a frantic search for Ndu. On Thursday they searched for him without help from police after a missing person’s case was opened, he said. “They didn’t want to go to the scene where the car was found with K9s to search for him. And that’s where we found him. The police showed no interest,” he said.

Khumalo said that on Friday they got the name of a suspect. Before they tried locating the man, he went to police with the man’s picture and cellphone number, he said.

“Police did not take any notice of me. I resorted to finding some other criminals and asked them if they knew anything about Ndu’s hijacking. They gave me the name of someone they suspected,” said Khumalo.

He said they chased this lead and emerged with the name and an address of an alleged accomplice. He said inside the suspect’s room they found a red backpack and in it was Nduduzo’s bag.

“His ID book and driving licence as well as our father’s driving licence was found. Ndu always carried these three items. Our father passed away in 2010 and he and Ndu were close.” Khumalo said Ndu had a six-month-old baby.

In response to Khumalo’s allegations, Gwala denied police did not help, adding they too were investigating after he was reported missing. “As the family was looking, so were police,” Gwala said, admitting that the family conducted their own probe which led to them finding Ndu before police.

Daily News